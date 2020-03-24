Raymond James Analysts Give Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) a C$2.10 Price Target

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) has been given a C$2.10 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SDY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26. Strad Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.36.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strad Energy Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

