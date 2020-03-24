Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,007 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snap were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,194,604. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 22,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $411,524.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192,687 shares in the company, valued at $39,972,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

