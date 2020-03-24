Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,993 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 361.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86.

