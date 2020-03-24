Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,605 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hansberger Growth Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 64,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $3,242,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

