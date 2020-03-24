Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.99.

ETSY stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

