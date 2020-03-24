Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.48.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.