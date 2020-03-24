Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $25,065,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $9,421,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE EAT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.