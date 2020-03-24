Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

