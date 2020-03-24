Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NIE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

