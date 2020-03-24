Raymond James Reiterates C$8.75 Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$8.75 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.58% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 363,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

