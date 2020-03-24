Raymond James Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to “Outperform”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

