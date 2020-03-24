RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a total market cap of $130,155.98 and $12,796.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.01 or 0.03947517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,282,150 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.