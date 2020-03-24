Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.98) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.06) and the highest is ($1.85). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($6.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($8.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($6.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

RETA traded up $9.20 on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,355. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.