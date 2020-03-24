Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arco Platform (ARCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE):

3/16/2020 – Arco Platform was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Arco Platform was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

3/7/2020 – Arco Platform was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Arco Platform was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Arco Platform was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ARCE stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $964.57 million, a PE ratio of -672.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

