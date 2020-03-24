Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/11/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

2/11/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

2/7/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – 2U had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 1,892,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get 2U Inc alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.