Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methode Electronics (MEI)

Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2020 – Methode Electronics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/19/2020 – Methode Electronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/11/2020 – Methode Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

3/9/2020 – Methode Electronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Methode Electronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Methode Electronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Methode Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Methode Electronics stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,824,000 after buying an additional 133,734 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,017,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

