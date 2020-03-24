Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently:

3/23/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $351.00 to $378.00.

3/19/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.74.

3/16/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $421.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

2/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $208.00 to $276.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $327.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $19.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.56. 881,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,057. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

