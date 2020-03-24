Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME):

3/18/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

3/12/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

2/21/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

2/19/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/18/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TME opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group - alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.