Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).

RB stock traded down GBX 106 ($1.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,759 ($75.76). 2,427,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,081.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

