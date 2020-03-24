RED Price Tops $0.0019 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $244,579.96 and $1,080.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00597012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007775 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000276 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.