Red Pulse Phoenix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $241,028.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.37 million and $241,028.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.