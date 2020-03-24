ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $16.87 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $24,311.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.01029517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00173949 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00086312 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq, Crex24, Bleutrade, BiteBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

