Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.