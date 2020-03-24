Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 879.09 ($11.56).

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 365 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 680.08.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

