Redwood Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,367 call options on the company. This is an increase of 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 call options.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 263,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.63%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

