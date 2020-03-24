Reed Hastings Sells 57,197 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.32. 11,620,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,461. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

