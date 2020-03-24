Refereum Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $237,851.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

