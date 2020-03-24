RefToken (REF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 521.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. RefToken has a market capitalization of $134,894.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.04194434 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.