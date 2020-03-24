Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Relex has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $233,486.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.