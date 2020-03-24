Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 329.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $11.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.80. 104,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

