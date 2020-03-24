Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

