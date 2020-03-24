Ren Hits Market Cap of $33.61 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, UEX and OKEx. Ren has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $1.35 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.04194434 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

