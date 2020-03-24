Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 113,700 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Atkore International Group worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,867. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

