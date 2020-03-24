Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 26,687 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $39.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.00. 767,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

