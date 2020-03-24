Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of UMB Financial worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.