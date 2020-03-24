Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $17.18 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

SPGI stock traded up $17.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

