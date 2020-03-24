Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 222,902 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 150,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 329,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,968. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.