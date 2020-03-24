Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 530,971 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.54% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

