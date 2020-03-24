Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of First Hawaiian worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,337. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

