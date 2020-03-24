Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.56% of Global Cord Blood worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 12,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $412.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. Global Cord Blood Corp has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

