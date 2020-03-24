Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.06% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,807,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 178,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.82. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

