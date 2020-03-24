Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 143,300 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ETH stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

