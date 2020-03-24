Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,700 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Kraton worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 383,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

