Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Alleghany worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Y traded up $18.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.57. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.