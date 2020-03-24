Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.86% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,829. The stock has a market cap of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

