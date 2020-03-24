Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.40 ($53.95).

Shares of Renault stock traded up €1.64 ($1.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €16.93 ($19.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.52 and a 200 day moving average of €41.33.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

