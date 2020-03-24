ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Buys 679,160 Shares

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 679,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $699,534.80.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Shah Capital Management purchased 1,213,500 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,175.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

NYSE SOL remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,882. ReneSola Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

