Rentberry (BERRY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $78.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market cap of $47,284.43 and approximately $78.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

