REPO (REPO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,638.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $2,638.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

