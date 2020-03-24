Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, COSS and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Request has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $70,456.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.04226747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex, Huobi Global, WazirX, Radar Relay, DDEX, GOPAX, Bitbns, IDEX, CoinExchange, Coineal, Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

